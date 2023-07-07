By CIC Social & Lifestyle.

The cost of cheating in Lusaka and why s%x is mandatory when you accept to come over.

1. Lodge a reasonable lodge starts from K350 going up regardless of the location.

2. Transport, Yango drivers are in posseseion of many secrets in Lusaka. They would transport the same girl to about 3 different guys in a day, they can also transport 3 different girls to one man in a day. Lets say its just Natasha today since she is always broke there is no Natasha in Lusaka who drives.

Yango K150 it can reach any part of Lusaka.

3. Lusaka girls are ussually hungry with a taste of expensive foods. They love T-bone so much.

A good and reasonable meal is K150 and above.

4. Beer. Lusaka girls can drink like fish or as if they stay near rivers or lakes so 3 six packs about K450 again especially frying fish.

5. While drinking there will be shisha, some fries she will get hungry later on extra expense K400.



6. Going to the room by 03 she is already blacked it out she wants to rest and as a guy you need to rest too. By 06 or 07 she is too tired with HO and not feeling well she said “I will just come properly next time” or am on the areas and you know guys don’t argue with such. She needs to go another K300 is a standard pricing as she starts off she even informs the broke guy who never spent anything if she could come over and the guy is extra [email protected] at his room agrees to pay for her transport and they both go to Mars in a thrilllng thrust like they will never cum back again on Earth.

Many guys are being scammed in Lusaka there is no one explaining these stories and they have nowhere to complain to.

A look at the cost is K1,800 gone in a single day without even going to Mars.