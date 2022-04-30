THE crane that had been hanging on the building along Lusaka’s Katondo street corner of freedom way has finally been dismantled.

Sub –contractor Den –Mwa Engineering Zambia Limited site engineer Dennis Mutemwa explained that the works are now complete and people should go back to their normal trading.

Mr Mutemwa however explained that a lot of work was involved as the building has been standing idle over the years.

He said before they could remove some sections of the crane had to remove the boom which was making the building to bend.

He however thanked the public especially businessmen whose business was interrupted during the course of removing the crane.

Mr Mutemwa further commended officers from the Lusaka City Council for cooperation to ensure that no shops were opened as well as people who traded within the barricaded area were protected.

“The crane is finally removed though it was not an easy job, but we have managed to remove it and people can go back to their normal businesses,“ said Mr Mutemwa.