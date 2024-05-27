THE CURIOUS CASE OF JJ BANDA- Simon Mwewa Lane

Simon Mwewa Lane Writes:



THE CURIOUS CASE OF JJ BANDA.

What we now know is that JJ Banda had two wives with two separate homes. The Police have issued a statement informing us that his abandoned car was found with a note which read, “Dear Zambians, I am very sorry, please forgive me” THAT’S ALL WE KNOW. Anything beyond that is mere innuendo and speculation.

For those of you that think the state has abducted JJ BANDA, I have one question for you.

What is the motive?

If the police wanted to arrest Banda for his past crimes & misdemeanours, for example, the time he attacked a police post and urinated in the mouth of a Journalist, the police would have simply picked him up and charged him accordingly.

Let’s be clear, BANDA is not a political heavyweight, he’s simply a guy from Petauke who happens to be a Member Of Parliament, kwasila. There’s no reason to eliminate Banda. For what, for who, I mean for what for?

If Banda commits suicide, Ba Lungu, Nawakwi, and that little man Munir Zulu will claim that the state killed Banda. Again, I ask, why would the state kill Banda? What would the motive be?

Ba Lungu pitching up at Ibex Police post was not only ill-advised, it was an attempt to cause civil unrest. Ba Lungu knows that the police are not holding Banda anywhere because they have made it clear that Banda is NOT in police custody.

Banda will be found DEAD OR ALIVE, but I can assure you, the state did not abduct him because there’s no reason to secretly apprehend and eliminate him.

SMLtv