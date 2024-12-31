JUSTICE IN ACTION



By Nachilima Cleopatra Chisala



The day Celestine Mukandila Defied Ruthless UPND Cadres to Protect Ordinary Citizens.!



December 20th, 2024, Kawambwa was shaken by the ruthless actions of UPND cadres who unleashed chaos with uncouth audacity. Phones were snatched, fear spread like wildfire, and their intimidation tactics left many cowering.





But one man refused to bow—Celestine Mambula Mukandila, a legal counsel and aspiring Matero Constituency 2026 candidate. Calm but resolute, Celestine’s belief in justice burned brighter than the lawlessness around him.





When the cadres brazenly seized phones, Celestine didn’t hesitate. With calculated courage, he sped off, determined to confront their aggression head-on. This wasn’t just about phones—it was about defending his team, the people of Kawambwa, and the principles he holds dear.





The cadres’ actions were the incarnation of arrogance and intimidation, but Hon. Celestine stood firm. His bravery was a direct challenge to their thuggery, proving that truth and justice have warriors who will rise, no matter the danger.





The time for such leadership is near. Legal counsel Celestine Mukandila is more than a leader; he’s a fearless protector who embodies the fight against lawlessness. Kawambwa saw a hero that day—The Voice, the Hope , the Future