The day Diplomacy d|ed



…as Trump clashed with Zelensky in the Oval



Anthony Mukwita



7th Mar. 25



It’s been a full week since POTUS Donald Trump had a bare diplomatic knuckle fight with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky in the Oval.





The tongues have not stopped wagging after the fact.



What happened that day as the confl|ct between Russia and Ukraine clocked three years has been described by many international relations buffs as a ‘total eclipse of diplomacy’.





Let’s not forget the genesis of this fiasco that played out live on global television on location from Washington DC, the capital of the ‘free world’.



The history is that Russia started a ‘special military operation’ or put in simple English, |nvaded Ukraine three years ago to stop it from becoming a member of the military alliance called NATO after repeated warnings.





That’s my rudimentary explanation and I will stick to it for the meantime until am strúck by thunder and lightning.



Since then, the US led NATO has been burn|ng huge amounts of dollars and Euros to oil the w@r machinery of Mr Zelensky in what they called the protection of a European nation against Russia the bully.





The results have not been good because millions of people have d|ed mostly in Ukraine whose army and national population is outstripped hundred times by bigger brother Russia.



The damage to buildings, villages, cities in Ukraine runs into billions of dollars now, it will take years to raise them from the rubble while no amount of money is enough to replace the lives lost or words to comfort the orphans and widows.





Trump says his country búrnt about $300 billion on the senseless w@r, that is $1 billion annually to this day while the EU NATO allies could have burnt about $100 billion, the amount is debatable depending on whom you speak to.



Zelensky, a movie actor from the comedy genre before he became a w@r-time hero President in Ukraine popularly known for donning military green togs these days argues that Uncle Sam only spend about $100 billion, half in direct budget support the other in military equipment.





Zelensky adds that the money which now Trump wants recovered was infact initially a grant under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris reign.



Trump like a M@fia Don shaking up the corner bar owner for lunch protection resources says:

“I want my money back and the price just moved up to $500 billion for protection, I will take your minerals and help dig em up to the ground as payment for my help.”





Apparently, Ukraine, about 20% of which has been taken over by the army of the resolute but silent Russian President Vladimir Putin sits on trillions worth of rare earth metals.



It is a foiled agreement last Friday that saw the most embarrassing and painful to watch fandango break lose on live TV in the Oval.





Zelensky refused to sign the deal Trump wants and like a jilted partner, the Don flew off the handle because as he boasts of being the Master of ‘The Art of the Deal’, things did not work out the way he thought they would.



A dog fight ensued, Zelensky said some stuff, Trump shouted back, JD Vance joined in and there was bl00d in the water, the talks screeched to a halt, Zelensky was sent packing unceremoniously like a school boy from the principal’s office.





DID ZELESNKY AND TRUMP JUST K|LL DIPLOMACY?



Diplomacy d|ed momentarily and the 47 year old Ukrainian leader was warned by the Don that, “I made you the big boy in this w@r you are nothing without me you have no cards in this game.”



The truth is there is no w@r for Ukraine against Russia without America.





“If you don’t sign up, if you don’t make a deal, I will withdraw my support and you handle this matter with Putin,” the Don screamed.



My knowledge as a diplomat was challenged at this stage, was tested and pushed to the wall because that is absolutely NOT the diplomacy I studied in Uni or practiced in real life.





That was a bar room brawl where two bullies shouted and shook down a smaller guy for beer money.



But needless to say what happened in the Oval actually happens all the time in tense diplomatic negotiations around the world; the only difference is it happens behind closed doors.





You know the same way every married couple, including yours, fight and differ in the bedroom but never in front of kids or visitors.



The constantly given example is that of President Lyndon Johnson, a known bully who once shook down his Federal Treasury Chair for hiking interest rates as America fought desperately to lose the w@r against Vietnam.





Johnson is also reported to have roughed up a diminutive Canadian Prime Minister in the Oval over some disagreement.



Of course there’s the most famous tale of Chicago Mayor Manuel Ramon once an Aide of Bill Clinton who told Tony Blair before an Oval meeting with the Bill that, “Don’t Fxxx this up its very important for you.”





The point I am making here is that behind the smooth accents, Saville Row suits and golden cuff links you see as two leaders speak civil on a joint presser, a lot of sweat and bl00d drips behind closed doors.



It is not for the press and the public to see and when it happens like it did when Trump and JD descended on Zelensky, new chapters in diplomacy books are written.





That stuff is good for live TV and no one knows that better than reality TV superstar Donald Trump who successfully ran ‘The Apprentice’ for 14 years, racking up huge numbers and given him instant facial recognition that helped buoy you him into the Oval twice as no.45 and now 47.



Nevertheless after the noise and the music stops, in my view, regardless of the method, the Trump has the silver bull£t to ending the d£aths and the w@r between Ukraine and Russia.





He is the only one that can speak to both Zelensky and Putin, make no mistake.



Biden never spoke to Putin for three years and yet he is key to the confl|ct, a crucial cog so how did the EU NATO allies hope to end the w@r.



I am actually flabbergasted that some EU countries still have the audacity to continue funding the w@r which shall lead to more orphans and widows.





Why is the EU continuing to fund d£ath? What is the w@r good for? Why not end it now as Trump seeks? What is the price for this w@r?



Bear in mind that the people that d|e every day are Ukrainian not English, French or Germany.





IT IS TIME FOR PEACE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE



My only dog in this fight as I always say is ‘lasting peace’ at all costs because there are no winners in war.



Lessons for Zambian diplomacy here also is that you have to curve your relationship well with Uncle Sam going forward after seeing how the once blue eyed Zelensky has been thrown under the bus.





What went down with Zelensky could happen to any leader from any country because clearly Uncle Sam cares first and foremost as Trump shows, about America.



Dr Henry Kissinger the most famous Secretary of State of the US once said, “It’s dangerous to be enemies with the United States buts even more fatal to be friends.”



That said, my view is end the w@r now Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin so normal life can resume in Ukraine and Russia.



After three years of bl00d and sweat, give peace and diplomacy a chance.

….



Ambassador Anthony Mukwita is a published author and International Relations Analyst, his books are available in Bookworld, Grey Matter and Amazon.



Source: The Daily Nation “Mukwita on Point”