The Day ‘King’ Dandy D|ed

10.01.25



On January 2, the new year celebrations for the year 2025 were disrupted by the news of the d£ath of Wesley Chibambo, a larger than life music Icon in Zambian known by his stage name “Dandy Krazy.”



It was a crazy day for Zambians from all walks of life that had just celebrated the dawn of the new year, another day breathed, another blessing of life from God and yet the day the ‘King’ breathed his last.



As the adage goes, ‘you can tell the mood of a country from its newspaper, radio or TV coverage’, and so, that was the case on this day as all newspapers irrespective of ownership carried banner headlines of the maestro’s death in Zambia.





Dandy Krazy died due to injuries sustained in a fatal accident when the light truck he was travelling on with crew members crashed into another vehicle on his way to a gig in the Copperbelt Province mining town of Kitwe.



His death was officially announced by a spokesperson of the University Teaching Hospital after an accident that snuffed out three other lives, including a university don from Mulungushi University.





Social media went bonkus with almost every Zambian with a handle recapping their direct or indirect encounter or experience with the maestro now laying lifeless in UTH.



WHO WAS DANDY KRAZY TO ZAMBIAN



Depending on whom you spoke to, Dandy was a different man to different people in Zambia and even beyond borders in parts of southern Africa where he staged his gigs.



Perhaps his biggest claim to fame lost to ordinary Zambians is the song or anthem he did way back about 2010 entitled “Donchi Kubeba” , a lingua franca for “Don’t tell em”.





The song expressed the appetite of Zambians to seek change from the MMD government of President Rupiah Banda and ushered in the grass roots government of PF under President Michael Sata now under President Edgar Lungu.



As allegations and reports of graft in officialdom escalated in the Banda administration, veteran politician Michael Sata’s populist party PF gained traction.





It wasn’t, however, until Sata and team struck the right code with the right song “Donchi kubeba” that their election campaign danced through the roof turning Dandy Krazy into an instant folklore hero.



The message in the story was that since ruling party politicians are often liars that promise the moon and deliver not a single star during campaign periods, “ eat their money but vote for the opposition and try someone new, in this case try Sata.”





Zambians embraced the song, turning it into a ‘revolution anthem’ like freedom songs under apartheid South Africa, in 2011 September, Sata breezed into State House as fifth President largely on the back of Dandy Krazy’s “Donchi Kubeba.”



Dandy Krazy continued plying his trade around and beyond Zambia and the legend continued with hit after hit, laced by off-stage jokes or jibes of socio commentary.





He for instance made jokes about “my favorite beer is wine …carbanye sauvinyo” etc in tik toks that just sent Zambians cackling with laughter.



You can understand then why thousands turned up to send him off in a spectacular casket on 6th January 2025 virtually bringing traffic to a standstill.



In death just like in life, Dandy managed to unite and divide the nation as seen by politicians for and against the government that jostled for his attention during the wake, almost turning the funeral into a mini political rally.





WHAT DID DANDY KRAZY FUNERAL SHOW?



The death and send off of Dandy Krazy in a subtle and even open way showed the cracks and divisions that surround Zambian politics today.



For instance, in my view, the many political heavy weights that love Zambians ‘ failed to agree’ on who would buy a coffin, bread or wine for the funeral while fellow musicians were falling over each failing to agree on who would buy chickens and beef to feed the mourners.





It was organised chaos right before our very own eyes all the way to the expensive Memorial Park in Lusaka but the most important message from the fiasco in my view were the parting words of his mourning wife.



Mrs Chibambo said, “ he (Dandy) may have been a super music star to you but I am mourning him as a husband and friend and father to my children.”

In the end, all that starts well ended well.





FROM LUSAKA TO ACCRA, GHANA



Of Course Zambia does not exist in a vacuum so I also took a glance at what was making headlines beyond our borders and my needle tipped right onto the spot of the Ghanaian capital, Accra.



In Accra, at the Independence Square, thousands thronged the venue of the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama of NDC, a ‘ comeback’ candidate that ruled Ghana from 2012 to 2016.





H.E John Mahama was clad in an immaculate flowing snow white-linen Kinte laced with a bit of gold at the inauguration ceremony attended by outgoing President Akufo Addo .



The magnifique ceremony was also graced by heads of states from around Arica and beyond including former South African President Jacob Zuma and former Nigerian Presidents Jonathan Goodluck and Olusegun Obasanjo among dozens.



Mahama’s speech was unifying and often joyfully jokingly towards his predecessor Addo who has beaten him in a poll before making Ghana not just a shining African state with former Presidents that enjoy a warm relationship but also an African country that allows former Presidents to recontest polls in harmony.





Ghana returned to multiparty politics in 1992 just a year after Zambia led the way voting out Dr Kenneth Kaunda ushering in President Frederick Chiluba.



In the West, Justin Treadue, the Prime Minister of Canada shattered international news wires by announcing on 6th January that he would quit his job as party President and PM to allow for a new leadership to be ushered in ahead of polls at the end of the year after his poll numbers dropped to as low as 25 pc.



In France, Emmanuel Macron struggled to keep a coalition government running while in Austria, the coalition government crumbled, and in the Federal Republic of Germany Chancellor Olaf Shultz chances of staying in power will be determined in February next month.



Analysts opined that what was happening from Accra to Vienna and down to Berlin was a symptom of ‘citizen fatigue’ on incumbents globally, most of whom have failed to deliver economic growth and improve the lives of voters.



In Zambia news of diplomats ‘ behaving badly’ and allegations of ‘ private parts’ in some cases flew around as President HH sacked at least 60 of them according to media reports.



A wayward Cop in Lusaka also made international news when he ‘ let the horses roll free’ out of police detention as a new year gift after a drunken stupor.



The killings and shootings continued in Gaza by Israel, and Ukraine vs Russia while a famine loomed in Sudan’s long forgotten war.



On Tuesday, USA Vice President Kamala Harris certified the election victory of her rival Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration of number 48 scheduled for 20th August 2025.



Zambia breathed a sigh of relief still in shock regarding the death of the King, however, they started preparing for by elections in Pambashe, Petauke and others.



It’s just another day in politics, not the end of the world as load shedding continued and the cost of living continued to escalate.



Happy New Year and pray for the best in 2025 but also brace for the worst in a dog eat dog world.



The author Anthony Mukwita is a published author and International Relations analyst who has saved Zambia abroad as an Ambassador. Amb Mukwita’s books are available in Grey Matter, Bookworld and Amazon.



Source: The Daily Nation of Zambia Mukwita on Point’ column.