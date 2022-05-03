THE DEATH OF PF IS GOOD NEWS FOR NDC, SAYS SABOI

NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela says the death of the PF party will be a blessing to NDC and other small parties in the country.

Commenting on the ongoing wrangling between the PF leaders, Saboi says the ruling UPND should just focus on governing the country than concentrating on the dying PF party.

“There is nothing remaining in the PF. We better strengthen our NDC party and harvest from the PF. The death of the PF is beneficial to us. PF is dying at a fast rate, worse than what happened to UNIP and MMD, ” she said.

There has been massive divisions in the PF recently ahead of the convention to elect their party President.