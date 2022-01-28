THE DEATH TOLL FOR THE PEMBA ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT HAS RISEN TO 16.

The death toll in a fatal road traffic accident in Pemba District of Southern Province involving a Toyota coaster bus and a truck, has risen to 16.

This follows the death of two others who were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Monze Mission Hospital.

And road transport and safety agency (RTSA) chief executive officer, Gladwell Banda has described the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

The accident involved a Public Service Vehicle (PSV), Toyota coaster bus, registration number AJE 1365 belonging to the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Maamba and a truck and trailer, registration numbers ALH 6626 and AAN 3923t respectively, belonging to Matalingwe Transport of Lusaka.

Mr. Banda says preliminary reports indicate that the accident happened around 04:30 hours when the driver of the bus failed to keep to his lane, in the process lost control and collided head-on with the on-coming truck and trailer.

He says the bus was heading to Lusaka from mamba with over thirty-one (31) people on board.

Mr. Banda says the driver of the bus is amongst the deceased and several other seriously injured passengers are admitted to Monze mission hospital.

He says the full accident investigation report will be made available to the public in due course.

Meanwhile Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa who took time to visit the accident victims currently admitted at Monze District Mission Hospital says the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has been engaged to come through and assist the affected families who have lost their loved ones.

QFM NEWS