“COULD IT BE THAT THE TWO DOZING MP’S IN PARLIAMENT AND THE TOWN CLERK SAID YES! TO THIS NONSENSE OF PAVERS IN LUANSHYA CBD AS OPPOSED TO A TARRED ROAD?”

The decision to use pavers rather than construct a proper tarred road in Luanshya’s CBD has raised concerns among the public. Instead of having a sturdy road suitable for heavy-loaded vehicles passing through the area, it appears as though someone intended to create a road resembling a private driveway. While these pavers may look aesthetically pleasing, they are not expected to withstand regular usage for more than three months. This situation poses a significant disaster waiting to happen.

Questions arise regarding the Town Clerk and District Commission’s agreement on this cosmetic approach to road construction. The 210-meter stretch from H Figov to the Town Centre roundabout will likely vanish sooner than anticipated, as if it never existed. Returning to the era of potholes, which plagued the community for an extended period, is not an ideal solution. It would have been more practical to build a proper road instead of relying on pavers, considering that people will be driving along this route daily.

Mwansa Chama

Luanshya Resident.