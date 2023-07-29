By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



The Decotex Paint scandal

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon.Gary Nkombo has apologised that he should not have directed shopowners in the Lusaka Central Business District to buy exterior paint from DECOTEX Paints, one of the hundreds of paint dealers in town.

He said it was a terrible error of judgement.

In a normal government, Nkombo would have been investigated for his suspected corrupt links with the company and what material and financial benefits he derives from the firm using his office.

Nkombo’s Ministry is on the shopping spree buying industrial, refuse collection, utility and yellow machines and equipment under the Constituency Development Fund. Probably we should cast a wider eye on what is happeningunder his Ministry in this large scale procurement.