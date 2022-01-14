Home politics UPND The Defamation of the President Law should be removed. A president should... politicsPFUPND The Defamation of the President Law should be removed. A president should not be worried about receiving insults- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba January 14, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Mwamba, why didnt the PF you support remove defamation of the president from the laws of Zambia? You were an Ambassador during the PF regime and didnot push for removing the defamation of the president laws!! While I agree that the defamation of the president laws should be removed, I still feel annoyed that you who had the opportunity to work under the PF regime didnt push for the required changes. Now that the law is affecting mostly PF supporters you want the law changed like yesterday. Laws are not changed like that!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Mwamba, why didnt the PF you support remove defamation of the president from the laws of Zambia? You were an Ambassador during the PF regime and didnot push for removing the defamation of the president laws!! While I agree that the defamation of the president laws should be removed, I still feel annoyed that you who had the opportunity to work under the PF regime didnt push for the required changes. Now that the law is affecting mostly PF supporters you want the law changed like yesterday. Laws are not changed like that!!