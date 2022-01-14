1 COMMENT

  1. Mwamba, why didnt the PF you support remove defamation of the president from the laws of Zambia? You were an Ambassador during the PF regime and didnot push for removing the defamation of the president laws!! While I agree that the defamation of the president laws should be removed, I still feel annoyed that you who had the opportunity to work under the PF regime didnt push for the required changes. Now that the law is affecting mostly PF supporters you want the law changed like yesterday. Laws are not changed like that!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here