The discussion and dissemination of anyone’s medical information is unethical and illegal- Fred M’membe

The discussion and dissemination of anyone’s medical information is unethical and illegal.



This government is destroying the very fabric of us being a Christian nation and indeed Africans who are very respectful of each others personal and private lives .



In my living memory, I can’t remember any sitting government discussing and disseminating the medical information of a former president or, indeed, a political opponent. Not the information about our first president nor the second president nor the fourth president was ever disseminated by the government.





Any information that was released to the public was with the express permission of the patient and by their respective communication people or physicians.





Those in government and Mr. Thabo Kawana must be condemned seriously. It is sad that our morals have been destroyed to these levels by the UPND.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party