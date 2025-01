THE DISTRIBUTION OF HEALTH WORKERS POSITIONS BY PROVINCE IS AS FOLLOWS:





• COPPERBELT PROVINCE, 529 POSITIONS.

• SOUTHERN PROVINCE, 493 POSITIONS.

• EASTERN PROVINCE, 491 POSITIONS.



• LUAPULA PROVINCE, 430 POSITIONS.

• NORTHERN PROVINCE, 420 POSITIONS.

• NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE, 400 POSITIONS.



• WESTERN PROVINCE, 415 POSITIONS.

• CENTRAL PROVINCE, 337 POSITIONS.

• LUSAKA PROVINCE, 339 POSITIONS AND;

• MUCHINGA PROVINCE, 286 POSITIONS.