Stakeholders Post Press Briefing Commentary

Ephraim Shakafuswa

A meeting took place but not to discuss “immunity”

Perhaps out of greed like many in the previous regime, aides went further to use the Presidency for their own benefit. This is what Hakainde Hichilema avoided to mention but simply said “if they offered immunity they are on their own”. (Take note of ‘they’ plural, referring to accomplices)

People expected action and not shielding aides with nice words. The DPP did not act alone but someone used the name of the President to get her to issue a nolle.

So many ills are done in the name of the President. I have seen Mukula logs smuggled and tenders given in the name of the President.

What matters is the Mindset of the President, whether driven by money or servitude to the people. The later comes with action to correct wrongs and not grammar.

PF has never appointed a lawyer who is not shrewd. Am waiting for recordings .

The buck stops with HH.