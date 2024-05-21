The ‘Drake curse’ is back as rapper misses bagging $1M after betting on Tyson Fury to defeat Usyk

Drake suffered a major gambling loss on Saturday night after betting $565,000 on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk won by split decision in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.

He secured Fury’s WBC title, adding to his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, following a dramatic late surge that included a ninth-round knockdown, according to Daily Mail.

But, for Drake, it meant a stroke of bad luck. He lost a whopping $565,000 bet on Fury to win against Usyk. If Fury had won, Drake would have netted over $1 million.

This setback adds to the chain of losses which is fast adding up to the rapper’s reputation for bad luck in betting — what many have termed the Drake curse. He previously lost large sums on Anthony Joshua’s win over Francis Ngannou and $700,000 on Dricus Du Plessis’ victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

With fans always joking about Drake being “cursed” in his betting endeavors, Drake’s gambling woes continued with a $550,000 loss when Israel Adesanya was defeated by Sean Strickland, and an $890,000 loss betting on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis.

Many believed his “curse” had ended when he successfully bet $1 million on Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup final against France. Despite Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup, Drake lost his bet as it hinged on them winning within 90 minutes, and they triumphed on penalties.

However, Drake has enjoyed gambling success in the Super Bowl and has had wins in basketball, baseball, and hockey. On Saturday night, he failed again when two judges favored Usyk over Fury, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.