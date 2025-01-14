The drive to destroy PF has been done by active participation of some rogue members of the Party- Amb.  Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Shameful Display of Opportunism;The drive to destroy the Patriotic Front has been done,not only by the State, but sadly, by active participation of some rogue members of the Party.





The idea is to obliterate the Opposition by the abuse of the law, the carrot and stick, and by the use of combination of brutal and hard, and soft methods.



So far the National Assembly, the Registrar of Societies, the Electoral Commission of Zambia have criminally, collaborated to destroy the PF but with collaboration of some PF Members of Parliament.





This has disoriented ordinary members, frustrated followers and disenchanted Zambians as a deliberate sense of hopelessness is being induced.



The goal is to destroy any credible competition and competitors by 2026.





In this video,although Andrew Lubusha was removed as Eastern Province Provincial Chairperson months ago, he has joined the UPND in Petauke but masquerading as holder of his old position.





Anyway, Someone tried all these tricks in Senegal, locking up opponents, banning the Opposition, and dividing the Opposition in Senegal, but was shocked that the country made decisions within last ten days of the election campaign period.





But Zambians, guided by the Almighty God will have a final say.