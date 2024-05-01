THE ECONOMY IS ON AUTOPILOT- Fred M’membe

THE ECONOMY IS ON AUTOPILOT

The sharp jump in the fuel price is rather too much. And this will translate into an unbearable increase in the cost of living since the cost of everything will go up.

It is evident that those in government have left the economy on autopilot until we crash.

They’re blank and don’t know what to do and where to touch to turn things around or better the livelihoods of our people. They’ve come face to face with their own lies, deceit and unpatriotic rhetoric and decisions.

Filling up my gas this morning was a sorry and painful sight for many, myself included, as everyone on the gas station queue was crestfallen and miserable. There was no doubt that people are frustrated and upset pama pump.

Apa nomba yafika once the fuel gauge drops, frustration and anger will rise to the top.

What is clear is that with a leadership that has failed to give the nation direction, it is hard to know where we are going or being taken. They don’t take counsel or criticism so we can only watch and pray until we get them out in 2026.

May the frustration and anger we are feeling as we fill up our vehicles, queue up to buy expensive mealie meal, struggle with the exchange rate, sit in the dark due to load shedding and so on and so forth, be reason enough and a worthy reminder of why we don’t need to decisively kick out Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his failed corrupt government in 2026. Aleya!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party