The economy will change and the best time to prepare for what is coming is now – Chibamba Kanyama

My presentation this afternoon will be brief and slightly technical. Financing your business is NOT a problem. It’s about how you prepare for it. I seek to radicalize Zambians to go big time seeking for investment capital.

Yesterday, during the Customer Experience presentation at.the Radisson, I put my head on the chopping board, ‘The state of the economy will change and the best time to prepare for what is coming is now! Forget about those who see no hope. Be ready and if it means capitalising your business now for what is coming, do so!’

Yes, we can debate daily about Zambians having no stake in the mines and as long as we fail to move from debate to practical actions, albeit risky actions, our children and grandchildren will be engrossed in the same debate!