THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA HAS RECEIVED NOTIFICATION ON THE NULLIFICATION OF NINE PF SEATS FROM THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

WE’VE BEEN NOTIFIED OF PARLEY VACANCIES – ECZ

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, says the commission has received communication on the nullification of nine Patriotic Front seats from the Speaker of the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly declared nine Patriotic Front seats vacant, following the expulsion of members of parliament from the party in December, 2023.

On June 28, 2024, Choma UPND MP Cornelius Mweetwa rose on a point of order, questioning whether it was right for the nine PF MPs to continue participating in parliamentary business when they had been expelled from their party.

Ruling on Mweetwa’s point of order, Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo said the PF members were out of order to continue sitting in the House.

NEWSDIGGERS