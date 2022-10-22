The Electoral Scandal Of President Hichilema As He Shows Off His True Colours As A Dictator- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THE ELECTORAL SCANDAL OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AS HE SHOWS OFF HIS TRUE COLOURS AS A DICTATOR

This is a scandal, I don’t think we have ever had an election like this in our Country, President Hichilema has broken the record to take candidates to Parliament with only 10% and 14% for Kwacha and Kabushi respectively.

President Hichilema bulldozed his way, by usurping the responsibility of Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and compromising the courts, to eliminate other candidates from former ruling party Patriotic Front (PF), to secure a sham victory for his party United Party for National Development (UPND).

Kwacha Constituency has 64,145 registered voters while Kabushi has 46,908 registered voters. Only about 8,727 voters turned up to vote in Kwacha, making a voter turnout to about 14% while in Kabushi about 11,467 turned up to vote making it about 24%.

President Hichilema will celebrate this schemed victory, because he is a dictator otherwise he would be ashamed for conducting himself in such a manner.

There is no excuse or reasonable explanation for President Hichilema to bar the PF candidates because the court ruled that they were eligible so there was no basis whatsoever, apart from the fact that President Hichilema is a dictator.

Let me not say more, because if I do, police officers will be on my door in no time and I will have to spend time in jail. The best opposition in Zambia is one who agrees and praises President Hichilema.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA FIRST!!!