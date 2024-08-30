THE ENGINEERING INSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA REFUTES CLAIMS ON LICENSURE EXAMS



The E.I.Z has dispelled as false the claims circulating on social media suggesting that the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) will introduce Licensure exams for engineering professionals, beginning January, 2025.



The Institution has therefore urged all engineering professionals and the public to disregard any unofficial reports or messages regarding this matter adding that the decision that will be made by the Engineering Council will be communicated to all our members through our formal channels.



EIZ will continue to engage members and stakeholders to ensure that any changes to our processes are transparent and in the best interest of the engineering practice in Zambia.



This is a contained in a statement issued by Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Ntalasha Mutale.