The Era of Aid Is Over – Malawi Must Transition to Investment and Trade- Atupele Muluzi

By Atupele Muluzi

The Era of Aid Is Over – Malawi Must Transition to Investment and Trade

The time for relying on aid is over. Malawi must now focus on investment and trade to drive sustainable economic growth. To achieve this, we need policies that attract investment, create jobs, and build a resilient economy.

I am in Zambia attending a high-level Critical Minerals Conference, where I am learning from global business leaders and experts on how Malawi can transition its economy towards sustainable growth. Zambia’s mining sector offers valuable lessons on how the right policies can unlock investment, infrastructure development, and wealth creation.

Mining is a key driver of economic growth, but success depends on clear policies, fair regulations, and strong partnerships between government and businesses. Countries that create a stable and predictable investment environment will attract the most capital and benefit the most from the global demand for critical minerals like uranium, graphite, niobium, lithium and other rare earths.

Malawi has huge potential in mining and other sectors. By focusing on investment and trade, we can build a strong, self-sufficient economy that creates opportunities for all Malawians. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we must get it right!

BusinessFirst

InvestmentAndTrade