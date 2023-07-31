The era of Coup d’états in Africa is gone!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The era of Coup d’états in Africa is gone!

Africa, through the African Union(AU) and its regional mechanisms, must be resolute in resisting unconstitutional take-over of democratically elected governments.

It is therefore important to welcome the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries, that has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum was elected as the 10th President of Niger in April 2021.

The West African leaders have also threatened to take all necessary measures necessary, including military action to restore constitutional order in Niger.

A Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guards unit, declared himself Niger’s new ruler on last week.

The recent rise in coup d’états in; Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Chad remain unacceptable and Africa must take resolute stance against this negative trend.

It must be stated that all challenges, shortcomings and difficulties in a nation must be resolved through constitutional and institutional mechanisms and not through the barrel of the gun.

Over the last 60 years, many African states have been plagued by the failure of peace and security in their nations, and this has posed tremendous threats to an environment that can foster economic development.

To develop Africa, the guns must be silent.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba