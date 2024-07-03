THE EX-GANGSTER WHO HAS BECOME SOUTH AFRICA’S SPORTS MINISTER

A former gangster and bank robber who turned into a nightclub owner and opposition politician, Gayton McKenzie has now risen to become South Africa’s minister of sports, arts and culture.

President Cyril Rampahosa appointed Mr McKenzie – the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) – to the portfolio in the multi-party government that he announced on Sunday after his African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority in the 29 May election.

A prolific tweeter, the 50-year-old relished his appointment, posting a photo of himself putting on football boots and, with a touch of humour, typed: “Thank you for all the well-wishing messages, I will reply shortly I’m just busy getting ready, I have work to do 🥅 ⚽️.” [BBC]