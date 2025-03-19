“THE FACTS VS. FICTION: SEAN TEMBO’S PROPAGANDA EXPOSED”



By Timmy



Sean Tembo’s recent article, condemning the UPND government’s decision to allegedly close learning institutions in Kabwe to accommodate President Hakainde Hichilema’s rally, is a classic example of misinformation and propaganda. As a concerned citizen, I feel compelled to set the record straight and expose the flaws in Tembo’s argument.



Firstly, the schools in question were not forced to close, but rather, they were fulfilling their civic duties to welcome the President as citizens of this nation. Secondly, the pupils and students were not skipping class to attend a political rally, but rather, they were embarking on a study tour to gain a practical understanding of the head of state and the executive in operation.





It’s astonishing that Sean Tembo, a seasoned politician, would feign ignorance of the fact that students undertake such tours for learning purposes. Moreover, we are still in the International Youth Day month, and the President’s message for the youth of Kabwe is a significant event that warrants attention.





Tembo’s suggestion that the government should have transported prisoners from Mukobeko Maximum Prison to fill up the stadium is not only absurd but also highlights his lack of understanding of the event’s purpose. This was not a political campaign rally but an opportunity for the President to engage with the youth and promote civic education.





Sean Tembo’s article is a blatant attempt to undermine the President and the UPND government. His narrative is built on falsehoods and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts. As citizens, we must be vigilant and critical of such propaganda, and instead, focus on promoting truth, transparency, and accountability.





Let’s not be swayed by misinformation and propaganda. Let’s stand up for the truth and support our President and government as they work tirelessly to promote the welfare of all Zambians.



WAGON MEDIA