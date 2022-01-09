THE FATE OF KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY.

It’s been 2 months now following the nullification of the Kabushi Parliamentary seat by the High Court and the subsequent ruling by the Speaker of The National Assembly Hon. Nelly Miti on members of parliament whose seats have been nullified to discontinue participating in parliamentary business until their Cases are fully determined and disposed off by the Çonstitutional Court .

While we wait for the Con court to determine the fate of the nullified seats, the process itself now and then pauses a very serious leadership crisis in our Constituency ,we feel our Constituency will remain behind in terms of development , kabushi Constituency has very serious issues that needs to be addressed and attended to such as poor roads ,Drainage system , high poverty levels , schools that are in deployable state , luck of medicines in our clinics to mention but a few , with the newly allocated Constituency development Fund (CDF) whose distribution will be determined by the Ward Development Committees in which our member of parliament will be missing, this in itself is a very serious leadership crises .

We will not sit back and watch while other Constituencies in the country develop and us remain behind, Kabushi needs leadership, political direction and a way forward . We appeal to our judicial system to consider the highlighted issues with urgency they deserve by expediting and speeding up the determination and disposing off of the nullified seats case . We call upon all players in this matter to put aside political interests and interference that might prolong the process but put the interest of the people of Kabushi first .

KINGSLEY CHIPULU

SEED OF KABUSHI