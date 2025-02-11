The first ever Urea fertilizer manufacturing plant in Chilanga Zambia.



The plant owned by United Capital Fertilizer LTD will produce over 800 MTn of Urea fertilizer per year.



400,000 MTn is enough for Zambia’s annual Domestic Consumption and 400,000 will be exported to different countries in Africa and the world hence making Zambia a net exporter of Urea fertilizer from 2025 onwards.



The plant will also produce 85MW of electricity out of which 45 MGW will be sold to ZESCO for other people to use.



The plant will also create 3000 permanent jobs with 600 jobs for university graduates with over 300 different qualifications