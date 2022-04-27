The forest 27 criminals should also face justice, the poor people are facing- Pilato

By Chama Fumba aka Pilato

It is clear that it is easy for government to victimize the poor people than to fight rich People’s crime. As we are waiting for the forest 27 criminals to face justice, the poor people doing their best to survive and take care of their children are handled ruthlessly and their children forced to drink kachasu.

These sins against our people we will never forget. When in opposition, political parties are friends with the poor people BUT when they get in power, they abandon the poor and become friends with the rich.

We are watching and we will never forget every sin committed against our people.