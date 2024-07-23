THE FORMER BOARD OF THE ACC FAILED TO SHOW LEADERSHIP- McQueen zaza

THE FORMER BOARD OF THE ACC FAILED TO SHOW LEADERSHIP



“Let me mention that I was privileged and honored to have served with men and a woman of integrity on the ACC board under extremely difficult conditions. Despite having been sidelined and denied access to any information on ongoing investigations and prosecutions for a full year, the board continued to mount pressure internally for the right thing to be done by the Director General and his team.” Musa Mwenye state counsel



State Counsel Musa Mwenye’s reported statement reveals a concerning lack of understanding of his role as Anti-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson. His attempt to access ongoing investigation and prosecution information was a clear overstep, as this fell outside his purview.

The Board’s responsibility is to provide strategic guidance, not to meddle in investigative and prosecutorial matters. This misunderstanding, coupled with his overzealousness and tendency to present himself as omniscient, has likely contributed to the rift between the Board and management.

Leaders of sensitive institutions like the ACC require a deep understanding of their role and a willingness to respect boundaries; Musa Mwenye’s approach falls short of these expectations.



It’s essential to refrain from glorifying individuals as heroes when their leadership has been marked by failure and they bear responsibility for the resulting consequences. Such accountability ensures that we don’t perpetuate a culture of excusing or romanticizing ineffective leadership.



McQueen zaza