THE FQM INVESTMENT

Guest article by Chibamba Kanyama

1. The approval of US$1.25 billion in mining expansion by FQM will definitely have a huge (multiplier) effect to the Zambian economy.

2. The announcement comes at a time many people thought government had gambled in offering tax concessions to the mines (‘you lose significant tax revenue by making mineral royalty taxes deductible for company income tax, what if the mines do not respond?’)

3. The real broader impact is that FQM has signaled to the outside world Zambia has a favourable tax regime in which to commit long term capital (investment). This signaling, given the reputation of FQM in risk assessments, goes beyond the mining industry.

I am very sure we will soon witness capital commitments in mining projects and other related sectors (always remember there are investors who just follow the actions of their bigger brothers in order to commit capital in a new environment).

4. The downside to this anticipated injection of capital is that for a little while, there will likely be zero net tax payments by FQM, including mineral royalty taxes (which, by the way, have not been scrapped). FQM has negotiated for settlement of what is owed to it (by way of outstanding VAT) by withholding those future tax payments (until we have fully paid back VAT refunds).

5. The country should, however, have no problem with that non payment of taxes for a period. We need to clean up our investment record, settle all obligations that accrued over a period of time and reposition Zambia as a conducive investment destination.

6. Let us know that competition for foreign capital is intense. Like it or not, we will for a long haul rely on foreign capital to grow our economy until such a time we beef up our savings. This is the reality.