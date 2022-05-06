Our international priority as a nation over and above other important foreign engagements is Economic Diplomacy, because this will ultimately bring in investment that will grow the economy and in turn create decent employment for our people. That’s top on our agenda.

As we swore in 5 Ambassadors and High Commissioners today, we underscored my role as Chief Marketing Officer for Zambia, and that this subsequently qualified them to be Assistant Chief Marketing Officers in their new foreign posts as Zambia’s diplomats abroad.

And specifically for that important mission and that of selling Zambia’s good image abroad, this morning we appointed the following citizens as Ambassadors and High Commissioners:

1. Steven Katuka – Zambia’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia.



2. Col. Panji Kaunda – Zambia’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Malawi.



3.Paulo Osita – Zambia’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.



4.Danken Mulima – Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



5. Eunice Tembo Luambiya – Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

We conveyed our congratulations and reminded them to represent and place our citizens’ interests before their own.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.