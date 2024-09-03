The Game Hit With $7 Million Fine In Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Rapper The Game is in another legal battle as he has been ordered to pay $7 million to Priscilla Rainey, a former contestant on his VH1 reality show She’s Got Game.

The judgment follows Rainey’s 2015 lawsuit accusing The Game of sexual battery.

The dispute has taken a new turn with the involvement of private investigator Robert Sedillo Jr., who has been instrumental in the ongoing legal process.

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop, Sedillo served The Game with several critical documents on August 22. These included an order related to the potential sale of a property, a notice for a hearing about a homestead exemption, and other legal paperwork. Sedillo’s efforts are part of Rainey’s attempts to enforce the $7 million judgment.

Rainey’s lawsuit alleged that The Game sexually assaulted her during an off-camera date, an accusation that led to the substantial jury award in 2016. Despite the court’s ruling, The Game has adamantly refused to comply with the judgment. He has publicly rejected the claim, asserting his innocence and criticizing the lawsuit as baseless.

Efforts to collect the judgment have included Rainey’s attempts to seize The Game’s Calabasas home. A court hearing is scheduled for October 7 to address the potential sale of the property as part of Rainey’s collection efforts.