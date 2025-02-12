The Game Shelves 50 Cent Issues; Discusses Rapper’s Beef With Big Meech

Following the feud between 50 Cent and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, The Game declared that he is placing his issues with the “In Da Club” hitmaker on pause.

Taking to his Instagram Story in a pair of since-deleted posts, he admitted he was dying laughing after 50’s latest antics online; 50 had leaked a series of text messages he received from Meech’s son, Lil Meech.

“Just seen a text from Lil Meech to 50 that got me dying… Aye lil meech, you supposed to be like f#%k you this BMF n I’m standing wit my pops…” The Game wrote over a black screen.

“Now me & 50 have our own issues but them sh*ts on pause while I post this… the [ninja emoji] 5th said ‘what show lil’ & I damn near spit my water out.”

50 has been feuding with Big Meech since he announced that Rick Ross would perform at his “Welcome Home” concert in Florida. Meech labeled 50 an “Internet Gangster” in response to his initial posts.

Per an earlier report, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has responded to 50 Cent’s description of him as a “rat” after he teamed up with Rick Ross for the concert.

On his Instagram page, Meech described 50 Cent as an “internet gangster.” He also shared a picture of the two of them from after his prison release and posted a rat over 50’s face.

Fans responded to the exchanges between the two men with mixed feelings. “It wasn’t worth the comeback BM. Sometimes silence is more powerful. This IG is taking real G’s out of solid character,” one fan wrote.

The hot exchange between the artists began when 50 Cent shared a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech,” below it, while writing in the caption: “The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin) her tell all Docu reveals the truth.”