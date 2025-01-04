THE GOVERNMENT MUST END SALARY DELAYS FOR TAZARA WORKERS



03/01/205,Mpika, Zambia



It is deeply troubling and unacceptable that TAZARA workers have been subjected to five months of unpaid salaries. This matter has been a perennial problem, and the government must act decisively to resolve the arrears and issue a formal apology to the workers and their families, who have endured unimaginable suffering.





It is incomprehensible that while granting tax holidays to the mining industry, the government has neglected its own workforce—individuals who tirelessly contribute to the country’s economic stability and growth.



These TAZARA workers have families who rely on their income for essential needs such as food, education, and other basic necessities. Delaying their salaries for such an extended period is not only inhumane but also represents an egregious form of economic injustice.





We call on the government to immediately clear the five months of unpaid salaries for TAZARA workers, offer a public apology to the workers and their families for the hardship caused, and implement measures to ensure this perennial issue is resolved once and for all.





This situation must be addressed without further delay. The rights and dignity of these workers cannot continue to be disregarded.



Issued by:



Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga, MP

Mpika Constituency