THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD START ARRESTING SINGLE MEN – EUNICE KYALUWAYA



I am a 28 year old female tr within North Western Province posted in rural area between Chingola and Solwezi. I have one child, a girl aged 4. I met her father at college but he ended marrying my friend after impregnating me.





My concern is; I just want to find out why these days working class men are not marrying female trs posted in rural areas. Most of my friends are now married to villagers some bali mumpali.

Male teachers we are with here choose to marry former female pupils or villagers ignoring us. I have bn here for 5 good years but no marriage, only villagers are proposing to me tho haven’t bn entertaining them , not even vet officers.





I have now vowed to marry any one including a villager if i wont be married by the end of this year. Enough is Enough. I dont know why pipo fail to propose to me. Its hard teaching in rural areas before u get married. Men fear u for nothing. Am appealing to the government to introduce rules that will punish men who fail to marry when they reach 30.

This will reduce the number of single ladies in the country and it will also reduce on child abuse by elder men.. I envy Rwanda where the government puts a newly wedded man on 5 months salary as a way of motivation. Here, even threat of being imprisoned can help us.



Eunice/ Zambia accurate information