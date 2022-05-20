THE GRAFT CRUSADE STILL ACTIVE – HAIMBE

LUSAKA – 20/05/22

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says the public narrative that the new dawn government is losing the fight against corruption is greatly false.

Addressing journalists at his office in Lusaka today, Mr Haimbe said Zambians should not think that law enforcement agencies are mishandling corruption cases.

He said there has been no conviction or acquittal, so far, in active corruption cases because their cases are still at interlocutory (preliminary) stage.

The minister said no definitive judgment has been given in any of the corruption cases and that Zambians should not lose heart.

“This is just the beginning! No one has been acquitted. This is a long legal process,” Mr Haimbe said.

Mr Haimbe said the government is committed to fighting corruption, wherever it appears.

He added that the government still retains confidence in the Anti-Commission Commission (ACC) and other investigative wings.

Mr Haimbe further said the fact those accused of corruption can get preliminary decisions in their favour is indicative of how independent the judiciary is.

And Mr Haimbe assured the nation that there would be judicial reforms, driven by the judiciary itself.

Meanwhile, Mr Haimbe has, with immediate effect, dissolved the board of the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

The NPA Act No. 34 of 2010 under section 7 (1) provides for the appointment of seven members of the NPA board, appointed by the Minister of Justice.

According to Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, Cap 1 and section 26 of the interpretation and general provisions Act, Cap 2, the power to appoint a person to office includes the power to remove that person from office

(C) THE FALCON NEWS