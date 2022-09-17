The grassroot want Mwaliteta to be SG and Imenda to go into foreign service

Try Mwaliteta as SG…

We’ve followed suggestions on Social media that Obvious Mwaliteta must take over from Batuke Imenda as SG with keen interest.

However, before we delve into this, we shall talk about the National Youth Chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso. Before Gilbert assumed this position, there was a Likando Mufalali. He wasn’t known as much countrywide as he was sleeping on duty. The youth didn’t think it was fashionable to join the party as they considered it boring.

Look at the excitement Gilbert elicited amongst the youth immediately he took over this position. He never shied away from venturing into the townships to recruit be members or appearing on radio stations to articulate party policies!

This now brings us to the SG. With due respect, he’s a wrong fit for the job. He strikes you more as a Diplomat or CEO of a multinational than an SG of a political party in the rough terrain of African politics.

UPND requires a warrior in that position! Somebody who will say, “cho chise……” a person who will be quick to tackle the opposition 24/7 or would be comfortable engaging the electorate in local languages as he enjoys Chibuku with them.

The job of an SG is not for those who love suits and want to deal with issues diplomatically. We are in a war zone! The party needs a warrior who will easily fend off criticism and defend party positions with gusto!