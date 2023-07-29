THE GRAVE OF A UPND MEMBER MURDERED DURING BY ELECTION IN 2019 FINALLY LOCATED FOR POSTMOTERM

UPND Central Province Youth secretary writes….

Finally the controversial grave of late Mutumwa Jericho a UPND member who died as result of PF brutality in the 2019 Chipundu by-election have finally been identified by the police.

Postmodern successfully done ✅ cause of death 3 broken libs and blood shed on the lungs satisfied by the doctor.

Thanks to the UPND members who through persecutions and false accusations from the PF have had relentlessly followed up the matter to this far.

The PF had all the courage to use their corrupt ways to convince certain corrupt individual to conceal the garve from the police and issued a lot of threats to anyone who could show the grave to the police who on two or more occasions were blocked by organized family members from going to the grave for justice to prevail over the innocent blood of the UPND martyr who died for the peace we are enjoying today. ‘ Ifilala fya munda yanama’ .

Suspects to brought to book

Justice must prevail for Upnd member.

William Moonga

UPND Central Province Youth Secretary