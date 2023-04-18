The greatest Lioness of All Seasons, the Iron Lady counsel Martha Mushipe

She is among the few Women who cannot be bought by Gold and Silver, she stood her ground to support what she believed in even amidst persecutions by the previous regime.

She may have a weakness but her strength outstand her weaknesses.I have learnt something in life to appreciate others, counsel Mushipe fought battles especially legal battles where she sided with the UPND supporters even when others were making firm and money.

Many of us were encouraged by her resistance to see the change we are seeing today. Mama, may God bless your works and your sweat one day should pay you.

With others, you made it that even us who could not manage to pay ka something to be employed as teachers and Healthy personnels today we are civil servants. YOUR WORKS COUNSEL MUSHIPE DESERVE A RECOGNITION ESPECIALLY FROM THE WELL MEANINGFUL UPND SUPPORTERS.