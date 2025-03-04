The Gross Misconduct of Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Dr. Choolwe Beyani- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Gross Misconduct of Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Dr. Choolwe Beyani.





The Zambia Statistics Agency has a Board and reports to Ministry of Finance and not to Beyani.





Beyani’s claims that in their meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema, ZAMSTATS was directed to doctor and amend the final report of the 2022 Census.





According to the final results of the 2022 Zambia census, the total population of Zambia stands at 19,693,423 people.



But Beyani declared that the report had not taken into consideration the directives from President Hichilema and was therefore null, void and illegal.

Beyani was also worried that certain area had, according to the final report, fewer people than those the number of that voted for Hichilema.





He insisted that such “discrepancies” must be corrected first before the report could be releases to the public!





By this action, both President Hichilema and Dr. Beyani interfered and disrupted the constitutional and professional work of the Agency.