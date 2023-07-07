The HH Great Escape documentary tells the story of a frightening situation on April 12th, 2014 when Zambia’s (at the time) opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, or HH, was ambushed at a Copperbelt radio station by armed government cardres, determined to stifle legitimate opposition campaigning in the run-up to the 2016 election.



Featuring original footage shot as the frightening episode unfolded, with testimony from HH himself, the staff of SunFM in Ndola, the police and the Presidential security detail, the film takes a behind-the-scenes view of exactly what happened on the day in question when press freedom was literally under attack from the prevailing Government.