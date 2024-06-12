The historical Mubanga Tree where King Mphezeni’s first born son and crown Prince took his last breath.

This is what has now remained of the Mubanga Tree where Prince Nsingo Jele son of King Mphezeni and Queen Lupoko Phakathi, was tied and summary shot dead in February 1898.

His grave is just 25 meters from this Mubanga Tree. A primary school and Museum have since been erected in his honor. Although it was a public execution, his father did not witness him being gunned down as he was still into hiding.

The Socialist Party of Dr Fred Mmembe remains the only political organization and institution that officially celebrates and remembers Nsingo as they have a ‘Nsingo Day’ which falls on the 4th of February every year.

His other son, Yakufu was also gunned down at the royal compound of Chimphinga after the British backed soldiers did not find King Mphezeni after taking control of Chimphinga town in late January 1898.

Photo Credit: Richard Francis.