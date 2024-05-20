THE HOUR HAS COME, 2026 MAYBE FAR FOR REGIME CHANGE SAYS LUNGU

By Darius Choonya

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu claims that regime change may happen before 2026.

Addressing congregants at Dunamis Miracles Church in Lusaka, the former President says the newly formed United Kwacha Alliance UKA, where he is also a member, has clever minds that can make that change happen.

And Mr. Lungu has dared the police to have him arrested for moving about without a permit, claiming that he does not want one for any of his movements.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, in addressing journalists, dismissed calls by the opposition for an early general election in the country.-Diamond TV