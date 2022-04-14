THE HOUSE, OTHER PROPERTIES WE HAVE SEIZED FROM BULLDOZER ARE WORTH OVER K22 MILLION – ACC

April 14, 2022

By Daily Star Reporter

The Anti-Corruption Commission has disclosed that the house it has seized from Bowman Lusambo is worth over K22 million.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe told the media in Lusaka today that the seized properties are in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Lusambo was recently arrested by the Commission for being in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime worth US$378,000.

Chibwe however called on members of the public to report any one in possession of properties suspected of being proceeds of crime and a reward will be given upon a successful recovery.

“The ACC has seized properties worth over 22 million Kwacha belonging to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, property suspected to be proceeds of crime,” she said.

“The properties are plot F/609/E/44/B/3, F/609/E/44/B/4, F/609/E/44/B/5, F/609/E/44/B/6, F/609/E/44/B/7, F/609/E/44/B/8 and F/609/E/44/B/9 and subdivision 50 at farm E of farm No. 609. All these properties are located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area.