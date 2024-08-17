THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION CONDEMNS HATE SPEECH AGAINST PERSONS WITH ALBINISM



The Human Rights Commission strongly condemns the disturbing report of hate speech targeted at a person with albinism which was disseminated through a Facebook post that has gone viral on social media.



The Commission calls upon members of the public to stop further circulation of the offensive content on social media to protect the victim and respect his human rights. Circulating content with hate speech only harms the victim psychologically, increases the vulnerability of the victim and other persons with albinism, and perpetuates stigma and discrimination against persons with albinism.



In this instance, the correct action that individuals should take is to report such incidents of hate related abuse online to the police so that action is taken against perpetrators.



Further, members of the public are being reminded that freedom of expression, whether exercised online or offline, is not absolute. The right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution also translates into an individual’s responsibility to avoid expressions that harm other people which constitute unlawful acts and violations of human rights that are punishable by law.



It must be noted that albinism is a genetic condition that has been scientifically explained as causing the lack of pigmentation in a person’s hair, skin and eyes and it can occur to anyone regardless of one’s gender, race or ethnicity. The misunderstanding, erroneous beliefs and myths about albinism promote discrimination and violence against people with albinism.



Therefore, the Commission calls upon all stakeholders to join hands in raising awareness about persons with albinism and promoting and protecting their human rights.



Finally, the Commission calls for prompt investigations by police to ensure perpetrators of hate speech against persons with albinism are brought to book.



Simon Mulumbi

Acting Spokesperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION