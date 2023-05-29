THE IMPORTANCE OF VALUING PEOPLE – Lessons from my involvement in the KOFFI OLOMIDE Music Festival.

By chanoda Ngwira

Have you ever noticed how people tend to show up in your life when they need something from you? It’s interesting how we can go from being invisible to suddenly being in high demand when we have something that others want or need.

I experienced this firsthand while being involved in the KOFFI OLOMIDE music festival, people who never used to call me suddenly reached out to me, either for a ticket or a request to have a close proximity with Koffi. Even those who never used to pick my calls called me this time.

But here’s what I’ve learned: it’s important to value people, even when they have nothing to offer you at that time. Don’t wait until you need something from them to start treating them with respect and kindness.

In fact, the relationships we build when we don’t need anything from others are often the most valuable and fulfilling ones. So, let’s make a conscious effort to appreciate and value those around us, regardless of what they can do for us.

Remember, we are all important to someone, and sometimes it takes a little reminder to appreciate the people in our lives who may not have anything to offer us in the moment.

Let me take this opportunity to thank Remarkable entertainment limited for this rare opportunity and privilege to have been part of the festival.