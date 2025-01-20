By Ali M Joseph

The Inauguration Invitation Dilemma For Donald Trump: – Prestige or Perspective? (The Case of Emmanuel Mwamba)





With the U.S. presidential inauguration set for January 20, many African leaders, ministers, and diplomats have received invitations to attend. The U.S., as a country that embraces global engagement, often extends these invitations to individuals who have held significant portfolios, including former diplomats.





But the real question is: Must you attend simply to show people that you are important because you were invited?

The answer is no, and the case of Emmanuel Mwamba provides an interesting example. Many figures have received invitations not because of personal merit but because the inauguration is a global event. Attendance should not be viewed as an endorsement of status or influence but rather as a routine diplomatic courtesy.





Having spent many years nearly three decades closely observing the U.S., I have gained an understanding that many who have never lived here may not fully grasp. The excitement around an invitation should be tempered with perspective. The reality is that no invited African leader or diplomat will be given the stage to deliver a speech or play a central role in the event. The inauguration remains a deeply American occasion, shaped by its own political and institutional priorities.





Therefore, while receiving an invitation can be an honor, it is crucial to remain level-headed. True leadership is not measured by where you are invited but by the impact you make, whether or not you are present