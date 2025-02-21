Observation by Laura Miti about President HH’s low calibre appointment is spot on – Legoni Lakeys Chiteta

GUEST ARTICLE: The incompetent will continue ruling unless…



By Legoni Lakeys Chiteta



The observation by Laura Miti about President Hakainde Hichilema’s low calibre appointment is spot on but let me hasten to say competent people don’t want to join politics.





The competent people were hiding when the country was being looted by the PF administration.



In politics, loyalty to those who help you win power is everything. You can’t expect President Hichilema to appoint cowards who hid their heads under the bed when others where fighting for freedom.





The educated and competent people are cowards and just opportunists. They should be challenged to join politics.





In the MMD era, we saw patriotic and competent people actively involved in politics that’s why they were appointed as ministers. They fought together with Fredrick Chiluba to bring multiparty democracy.





That’s why people like Levy Mwanawansa was birthed and ended up being the best president in the history of this country.





Educated and competent people should stand up and join politics. Otherwise, the incompetent will continue ruling.



Kalemba February 21, 2025