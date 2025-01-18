The Injustice of Prolonged Detention: Rizwell Patel and Others Kept in Prison for Over a Year Without Trial- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The Injustice of Prolonged Detention: Rizwell Patel and Others Kept in Prison for Over a Year Without Trial





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In any society that upholds the rule of law, justice must be swift, fair, and impartial. Yet, the story of Rizwell Patel and others languishing in prison for over a year without trial is a glaring indictment of a justice system failing its citizens. This is not just a legal failure; it is a gross violation of fundamental human rights. Patel’s case, in particular, highlights the growing trend of political persecution under the guise of legal action.





Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied



Patel’s detention has dragged on without meaningful progress. He has been charged with aggravated robbery — a non-bailable offense — despite the glaring absence of substantial evidence. His crime? Being a known sympathizer of the Patriotic Front (PF). Patel’s case exemplifies how political affiliation can result in trumped-up charges aimed at silencing dissent. Held without a fair and timely trial, Patel and others endure the anguish of indefinite detention, a situation that contradicts Zambia’s commitment to upholding democratic values and human dignity.





A System in Crisis



The Zambian Constitution guarantees the right to a fair trial within a reasonable time. Article 18 emphasizes that every person charged with a criminal offense is entitled to be tried without undue delay. Yet, for Patel and others, this constitutional safeguard has been trampled upon. Their prolonged detention violates not only their rights under domestic law but also international human rights standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which Zambia is a party.





The Cost of Injustice



The emotional, social, and financial toll on detainees and their families is devastating. “Innocent until proven guilty” is not just a legal principle; it is a cornerstone of justice. When ignored, lives are destroyed, reputations ruined, and trust in the legal system permanently broken. Patel’s ongoing detention for political reasons sends a chilling message that justice in Zambia is increasingly selective.





A Call for Immediate Action



The persecution of Rizwell Patel is emblematic of a deeper malaise within the justice system. The government, judiciary, and legal fraternity must prioritize impartiality and fairness. Zambia’s democracy cannot thrive when justice becomes a privilege for the few. The plight of Patel and countless others demands urgent redress. Let Zambia be a land where freedom and justice reign — not where political opponents are punished under the cloak of law.



