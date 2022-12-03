The insatiable appetite to circumvent the laws of the land will haunt HH severely in the near future- Mutotwe Kafwaya

By Mutotwe Kafwaya

PRESIDENTIAL JET.

ZCCM-IH SHARES IN KANSANSHI.

PUBLIC PROCUREMENT AND DISPOSAL OF STATE ASSETS –

Article 210(2) & (3) of the supreme law of the land, the CONSTITUTION say and I quote:

“210(2) A major state asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed off, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of Members of Parliament.”

“210(3) For the purposes of this article, [major state asset] includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government as prescribed.”

UPND should comply with the supreme law of the land. I know that in the subcontracting of audits, UPND broke the law. UPND should stop braking the law.

This insatiable appetite to circumvent the laws of the land will haunt them severely in the near future.

My piece of advice.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK02.12.2022